WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike johnson | house speaker | benjamin netanyahu | israel

Mike Johnson Slams Intl Court for Targeting Netanyahu

By    |   Monday, 29 April 2024 04:06 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson said potential arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials would be a "lawless action."

The Israeli government is working under the assumption the ICC's prosecutor, Karim Khan, might this week issue warrants for the arrest of Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the Times of Israel reported Sunday, focusing on allegations that Israel has been deliberately starving Gazans in its military campaign to destroy Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists.

"It is disgraceful that the International Criminal Court is reportedly planning to issue baseless and illegitimate arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and other senior Israeli officials," Johnson said in a news release obtained by Newsmax. "Such a lawless action by the ICC would directly undermine U.S. national security interests.

"If unchallenged by the Biden administration, the ICC could create and assume unprecedented power to issue arrest warrants against American political leaders, American diplomats, and American military personnel, thereby endangering our country's sovereign authority."

Johnson said the ICC should focus its attention on more worthwhile pursuits.

"Instead of wrongly targeting Israel, the ICC should pursue charges against Iran and its terror proxies, including Hamas, for engaging in horrific war crimes," he said. "The Biden administration must immediately and unequivocally demand that the ICC stand down and the U.S. should use every available tool to prevent such an abomination."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Monday's briefing the Biden administration doesn't support the ICC's investigation against the Israeli officials.

"We've been really clear about the ICC investigation; we do not support it," she said. "We don't believe that they have the jurisdiction. I'm just going to leave it there for now."

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Speaker Mike Johnson said potential arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hauge against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other Israeli officials would be a "lawless action."
mike johnson, house speaker, benjamin netanyahu, israel
296
2024-06-29
Monday, 29 April 2024 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved