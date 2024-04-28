ICC Moving to Indict Netanyahu, Israeli Leaders for War Crimes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is preparing arrest warrants for senior Israeli officials for alleged war crimes, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — a revelation that has drawn silence, if not acceptance, from the Biden administration.

Sources told The New York Times the charges stem from Israel preventing delivery of humanitarian aid — which Israeli officials have said they fear just winds up in the hands of Hamas terrorists amid the war started by Hamas' Oct. 7 terrorist attacks.

Netanyahu reportedly is on the list of Israeli government officials to be issued ICC arrest warrants.

Israel has faced worldwide rebuke from anti-Zionists, if not antisemites, for its three stated goals of the war on Hamas instigated by the Oct. 7 attacks: 1. Return all hostages held by Hamas terrorists for use as human shields; 2. Dismantle the Hamas terrorist group; and 3. Demilitarize and de-radicalize Gaza.

"Each one of these war objectives, they're not mutual exclusive; in fact, they go hand in hand," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokeswoman Tal Heinrich told Newsmax's "Sunday Report."

Israel's work to achieve step 1 has been impeded by worldwide pressure, including protests supporting the terrorist regime of Gaza, and tepid support from the Biden administration.

The report that the ICC will be issuing arrest warrants for Israeli government officials for merely defending their Jewish state against terrorist genocide has been met with silence from the Biden administration. President Joe Biden has publicly claimed to support the Jewish state's right to exist in the face of terrorist opposition that chants "from the river to the sea," but reports have outed Biden for privately kowtowing to progressive, anti-Zionist pressure because he does not side with Netanyahu's conservative political views.

The report of the ICC arrest warrants come as Israel believes the final Hamas terrorists cells are holed up in the Rafah border community and Israel is planning to a military incursion to deliver a final fatal blow to the terrorists.

Hamas has remained steadfast in its refusal to return all the hostages — a move Israel has known is a leveraging ploy by Hamas to ensure its terrorist existence. Israel has said Hamas wants to run out the clock on worldwide support for Israel in order to remain an active terrorist threat to the Jewish State, and the ICC and the Biden administration appear willing to oblige.

Neither the ICC not Israeli government officials responded to the Times' seeking of comment on the report of arrest warrants being prepared.

Netanyahu, long knowing the Hamas terrorist plan to run out the clock on support for Israel's war on terrorists, said Friday that ICC intervention "would set a dangerous precedent that threatens the soldiers and officials of all democracies fighting savage terrorism and wanton aggression."

"Under my leadership, Israel will never accept any attempt by the ICC to undermine its inherent right of self-defense," Netanyahu continued Friday. "The threat to seize the soldiers and officials of the Middle East's only democracy and the world's only Jewish state is outrageous. We will not bow to it."

There has been no Biden administration support for Israel against the ICC support for terrorism in the Middle East.

The ICC arrest warrants would be placed on it 124 member nations that include most of Europe but not Israel and the United States. There is no ICC police force to carry out the warrants, but the public message alone would continue to rile antisemitic protests that have raged worldwide and boiled over in the free speech country of the U.S.