Speaker Johnson: Harris Wants Illegals to Vote

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., slammed Vice President Kamala Harris for wanting the future of American elections to be determined by “illegal aliens.”

In a visit to the southern border in San Ysidro, California, on Thursday, a site Johnson called “the epicenter of the Biden-Harris border catastrophe,” the speaker said the integrity of the upcoming election may very well fall if “just a fraction” of the estimated 16 million illegal migrants who have entered the country under the watch of President Joe Biden and Harris, now the presumptive Democrat nominee, turn out to vote.

"We've had a very interesting tour here at the San Diego sector. This has become in many ways the epicenter of the Biden-Harris border catastrophe. And now we're very concerned in Congress that this illegal immigrant invasion is threatening even the integrity of our elections," Johnson said at a press conference held along the border sector known as “Whiskey 8.”

Johnson, alongside Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Calif., was promoting the SAVE Act, which would amend voter-registration laws of the early 1990s that could possibly allow noncitizens to vote.

“If someone goes to the local office to sign up for public benefits, they’re also handed a short form that says, ‘Do you want to register to vote?’” Johnson said. “All you have to do is check a little box that says, ‘I’m a U.S. citizen and yes, register me to vote.' No proof required, and we think that’s outrageous.”

Johnson said the SAVE Act would close such loopholes.

However, “Kamala Harris and 198 House Democrats want to allow illegal aliens to decide American elections. Right now, every noncitizen can do that; there’s no real impediment except the honor system. We don’t believe that is gonna work.”

Johnson said while the official number of illegal migrant encounters is expected to hit 10 million before October, it’s his fear that the actual number is closer to 16 million.

“If just a fraction of those register to vote and participate, they could throw the majority in the Congress, they could change the outcome of congressional races and perhaps even the presidential race.

“Only Americans should decide American elections — pure and simple. But Joe Biden and the Democrats in Congress simply don’t care and the border czar and San Francisco radical Kamala Harris bears the responsibility for this disaster,” he said.



