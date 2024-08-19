Speaker to Citizens: Read Report on Biden's Conduct

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., urged Americans to read the GOP report on what the three-committee impeachment inquiry called President Joe Biden's "impeachable conduct."

"House Republicans commend the thorough, diligent, and thoughtful work of the Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways and Means Committees," Johnson said in a statement. "We encourage all Americans to read this report, which details the extent of President Biden's corrupt practices and the extent to which the Biden-Harris Administration and the Democratic Party have attempted to conceal these facts from the American people."

The impeachment inquiry, released Monday, stated that Biden has "engaged in impeachable conduct," including an "abuse of power" while he was vice president and "obstruction of justice" as president to conceal his family's "global influence peddling racket."

"The totality of the corrupt conduct uncovered by the committees is egregious," the executive summary of the 292-page report said. "President Joe Biden conspired to commit influence peddling and grift. In doing so, he abused his office and, by repeatedly lying about his abuse of office, has defrauded the United States to enrich his family."

The report came on the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Democrats are expected to rally around Vice President Kamala Harris, who replaced President Joe Biden at the top of the ticket last month.

Monday's release does not conclude the Biden impeachment inquiry but instead provides an official summary of the "evidence gathered to date." It would serve as a road map for the House and Senate in the event Congress decides to move ahead with an impeachment of Biden in his final months as president.

While the report acknowledged the Democrats' liberal use of impeachment against former President Donald Trump, it stressed that any decision to impeach Biden would made with more gravitas.

"Despite the cheapening of the impeachment power by Democrats in recent years, the House's decision to pursue articles of impeachment must not be made lightly," the summary said. "As such, this report endeavors to present the evidence gathered to date so that all members of the House may assess the extent of President Biden's corruption."