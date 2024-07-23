Rep. Ogles Moves to Impeach Kamala Harris

Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., introduced articles of impeachment against Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday for high crimes and misdemeanors over her refusal to "uphold Federal immigration laws" and misleading the public about President Joe Biden's "physical and cognitive well-being."

His effort comes the same day that House Republican Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., introduced a resolution strongly condemning Harris and the Biden administration over their "failure to secure the border."

Ogles' first article of impeachment asserts Harris "willfully and systemically refused to uphold Federal immigration laws, in that: In her conduct of the Office of Vice President of the United States, Kamala Devi Harris ... has willfully prevented, obstructed, and impeded the administration of justice."

The second article accuses Harris of "breach of public trust," alleging that Harris "knowingly misled" the nation about "the physical and cognitive well-being" of Biden.

"Time and again, Kamala Harris has refused to uphold her oath to the U.S. Constitution, and she must be impeached. Her breathtaking incompetence as Border Czar has allowed a crisis of drugs, rape, and murder to flood the streets of America," Ogles told the Daily Caller after introducing the impeachment articles.

Ogles' resolution — and Stefanik's condemnation Tuesday morning — comes amid the coronation of Harris as the new standard bearer of the Democratic Party and presumptive presidential nominee in the aftermath of President Joe Biden's exit from the presidential race on Sunday.

It's part of a concerted effort by Republican lawmakers to attach Harris to the border crisis, especially given her title of "border czar" by Biden back in March 2021.

"She was handpicked by President Biden to be the border czar and she has abdicated that responsibility for the last 3 1/2 years," Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Okla., told the Washington Examiner. "And as such, we've had anywhere from 9 [million] to 11 million people illegally crossing into the United States, and she asked to be held responsible for that."