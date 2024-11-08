Possible Trump AG Threatens Prison for Letitia James

Mike Davis, reportedly a contender to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, warned New York Attorney Letitia James against continuing to wage "lawfare" against Trump during his upcoming term in office.

"I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump," Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, said Thursday on "The Benny Show" podcast.

"Listen here, sweetheart," Davis added, reported The New York Post, "We're not messing around this time and we will put your fat a** in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that."

Davis, who has also been mentioned as a candidate for White House counsel for Trump, urged James to "think long and hard" before she violates the incoming president's "constitutional rights or any other Americans' constitutional rights," as "it's not going to happen again."

James on Wednesday said that she will "use the law to fight back" against the next Trump administration and that her office has been preparing for some time to fight him.

James' office won a $454 million civil fraud judgment against Trump on accusations that he inflated the worth of his properties by billions of dollars in order to obtain favorable insurance and bank loan terms.

Trump has protested his innocence and has appealed the ruling.

Davis said he does not believe Trump's Justice Department will have patience for "this Democrat lawfare over the next four years."

He further claims that James will violate a federal law, 18 U.S.C. § 241, which would charge her with "conspiracy against rights" for going after her "political enemies" if she keeps coming after Trump.

Davis' comments about James came a day after an Election Day post on X, in which he said — after Trump passed the 270 electoral votes he needed to secure the presidency — that he wants he wanted to "drag" Democrats' "dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)"