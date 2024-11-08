WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mike davis | letitia james | new york | donald trump

Possible Trump AG Threatens Prison for Letitia James

By    |   Friday, 08 November 2024 12:05 PM EST

Mike Davis, reportedly a contender to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, warned New York Attorney Letitia James against continuing to wage "lawfare" against Trump during his upcoming term in office.

"I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump," Davis, the founder of the Article III Project, said Thursday on "The Benny Show" podcast.

"Listen here, sweetheart," Davis added, reported The New York Post, "We're not messing around this time and we will put your fat a** in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that."

Davis, who has also been mentioned as a candidate for White House counsel for Trump, urged James to "think long and hard" before she violates the incoming president's "constitutional rights or any other Americans' constitutional rights," as "it's not going to happen again."

James on Wednesday said that she will "use the law to fight back" against the next Trump administration and that her office has been preparing for some time to fight him.

James' office won a $454 million civil fraud judgment against Trump on accusations that he inflated the worth of his properties by billions of dollars in order to obtain favorable insurance and bank loan terms.

Trump has protested his innocence and has appealed the ruling.

Davis said he does not believe Trump's Justice Department will have patience for "this Democrat lawfare over the next four years."

He further claims that James will violate a federal law, 18 U.S.C. § 241, which would charge her with "conspiracy against rights" for going after her "political enemies" if she keeps coming after Trump. 

Davis' comments about James came a day after an Election Day post on X, in which he said — after Trump passed the 270 electoral votes he needed to secure the presidency  — that he wants he wanted to "drag" Democrats' "dead political bodies through the streets, burn them, and throw them off the wall. (Legally, politically, and financially, of course.)"

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mike Davis, reportedly a contender to become President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, warned New York Attorney Letitia James against continuing to wage "lawfare" against Trump during his upcoming term in office.
mike davis, letitia james, new york, donald trump
327
2024-05-08
Friday, 08 November 2024 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved