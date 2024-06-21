WATCH TV LIVE

Mike Bloomberg Gives $20M in Effort to Boost Biden

Friday, 21 June 2024 11:26 AM EDT

Mike Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York City, has contributed nearly $20 million in an effort to help President Joe Biden defeat former President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post said Bloomberg, a former Democrat presidential candidate, gave $19 million to the FF PAC. The political action committee, also known as Future Forward, is an independent pro-Biden group.

Bloomberg also gave $929,600 to the Biden Victory fund.

The Post noted these are the first public donations in the 2024 presidential campaign from Bloomberg.

Bloomberg endorsed Biden on Thursday, telling the Post: "I stood with Joe Biden in 2020, and I am proud to do so again,"

The contributions were confirmed by multiple unnamed sources who are familiar with the contributions, the newspaper said.

Bloomberg had received the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House last month, the New York Post noted.

"From finance to media to philanthropy, Michael Bloomberg has revolutionized our economy. He's transformed how we consume information," Biden said as he awarded Bloomberg with the nation's highest civilian honor.

"He's changed us. He's challenged us as well, to solve the toughest challenges, from gun violence to climate change. And as mayor, he rebuilt the city of New York after 9/11, channeling our spirit of resilience as a nation and a beacon to the world. Michael, thank you Mr. Mayor."

According to Forbes, Bloomberg's net worth is just over $106 billion.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


