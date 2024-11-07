Some Migrants Abandon Caravan After Trump Wins

Some migrants headed to the U.S. are abandoning a caravan after President-elect Donald Trump's victory on Tuesday.

News of Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat has forced some to rethink their efforts after a migrant caravan of 3,000 people launched in Mexico this week with asylum seekers from several countries represented.

A spokesperson for Chiapas state security said some families chose to return to the Guatemalan border town of Tapachula.

Felipe, a Cuban migrant, spoke to Newsweek and lamented the victory by Trump.

"This is the end of my dream of getting out of Cuba," Felipe said.

Trump has long positioned himself as a border hawk and has promised he will conduct a mass deportation of illegal immigration if he was elected to a second terms in the White House.

"We're going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country," Trump said in September during a speech in Los Angeles. "And we're going to start with Springfield and Aurora, [Colorado]."

Many migrants communicate on Telegram and other social media apps to get updates about any changes in the U.S. immigration system. Some were dismayed that Trump received 46% of the Latino vote.

"They forgot about when they were on the other side," said Mahily Paz, a Venezuelan migrant.

Abel, a young man from Ecuador, said he hoped to access the U.S. asylum program.

Some migrants hope to make an appointment in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's CBP One app before Trump takes office in January. Jennifer, a migrant from Venezuela told Reuters she remained optimistic.

"With God's favor, I'll get that appointment," she said.