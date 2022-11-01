×
Tags: midterm | abortion | poll

Navigator Poll: 62% Motivated to Vote Due to Potential of Abortion Ban

(Newsmax)

By    |   Tuesday, 01 November 2022 11:57 AM EDT

The prospect of a potential national abortion ban has made 62% of Americans more motivated to vote, according to a new poll from the progressive firm Navigator Research, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

Among Democrats, 77% felt that way, but nearly 50% of Republicans, and 45% of independents, also said they were more motivated to vote due to the potential ban.

About half of all GOP voters and independents said a potential abortion ban makes no difference on their enthusiasm to vote, while only 19% of Democrats said the same.

Other results from the poll include:

  • More than 7 in 10 Hispanic Americans and two-thirds of Black voters said a possible ban would motivate them more to cast a ballot.
  • In addition, according to the survey, no more than 7% of any racial group said a national abortion ban would make them less motivated to vote.
  • Three-quarters of respondents said that abortion should be legal, including a slight majority of Republicans.
  • Some 40% of respondents, including 42% of GOP supporters, said they oppose abortion for themselves and their families, but that the government should not prevent women from making the decision for themselves.
  • Slightly more than a third of Republicans said abortion should be illegal, but 55% of them said they back the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe.
  • 6 out of 10 respondents said they consider themselves “pro-choice,” including 82% of Democrats, 56% of independents, and 36% of Republicans.
  • A third said they identify as “pro-life,” including 57% of Republicans, although only 12% of Democrats and less than 30% of independents said the same.

The poll was carried out from Oct. 20-24 among 1,000 registered voters. Pollsters also conducted 100 additional interviews among Hispanic voters, 78 additional interviews among Asian-American and Pacific-Islander voters, 100 among African-American voters and 104 among independent voters.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.

