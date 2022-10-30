US Abortions Decreased by 10,000 After Roe Overturned

Following the Supreme Court's de facto overturning of Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision in June, the number of abortions across the United States has dropped by the thousands.

According to a report compiled by FiveThirtyEight, in the two months after the Supreme Court's ruling, there was an estimated 10,570 fewer abortions nationwide compared to expected estimates following the Dobbs decision.

But since June, there has been a marked uptick in the number of women crossing state lines.

In Alabama, on the same day of the Court's Dobbs decision — June 24 — the state's trigger law banning abortion went into effect. The following morning phones began ringing in Georgia.

"We got nearly 100 calls the day after the Dobbs decision from patients in Alabama," Kwajelyn Jackson, executive director of the Feminist Women's Health Center in Atlanta, said.

The calls are indicative of a trend of women seeking abortions outside of their states where it is no longer legal.

According to the compiled data on legal abortions from #WeCount, a national research project led by the Society of Family Planning, since the Dobbs decision, over the summer, the estimated number of abortions in states that banned or severely limited access fell by about 22,020. But, according to FiveThirtyEight, "some of those women appear to have traveled out of state, because in other states, the number of abortions rose by an aggregate of about 12,000."