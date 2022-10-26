×
Tags: bishops | abortion | biden | midterms

US Bishops' Chairman on Pro-Life Activities Slams Biden for Abortion Pledge

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 26 October 2022 05:52 PM EDT

Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori said President Joe Biden is "gravely wrong" in pledging to codify abortion rights if Democrats win the midterm elections.

"The president is gravely wrong to continue to seek every possible avenue to facilitate abortion, instead of using his power to increase support and care to mothers in challenging situations. This single-minded extremism must end, and we implore President Biden to recognize the humanity in preborn children and the genuine life-giving care needed by women in this country," Lori, chairman of the Bishops' Committee on Pro-Life Activities, said in a statement.

"As pastors who deal daily with the tragic impacts of abortion, we know that abortion is a violent act which ends the life of preborn children and wounds untold numbers of women. The Catholic Church wishes to continue in our work with our government and leaders to protect the right to life of every human being and to ensure that pregnant and parenting mothers are fully supported in the care of their children before and after birth." 

Biden last week said the first bill he would send to Congress if Democrats expand their control in the elections would be legislation to enshrine abortion rights into law.

"I want to remind us all how we felt that day," Biden said at an event hosted by the Democratic National Committee at the Howard Theatre in Washington. "The anger, the worry, the disbelief.

"If you care about the right to choose, then you got to vote," Biden said.

Most abortions are now banned in at least 14 states. Six other states are engaged in legal battles over access.

