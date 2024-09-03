WATCH TV LIVE

WDIV/Detroit News Poll: Trump Has Slight Lead in Michigan

By    |   Tuesday, 03 September 2024 09:47 PM EDT

A new poll out of Michigan gives President Donald Trump a slight edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in the key swing state. The survey conducted by a Detroit-based News station shows Trump leading Harris 44.7%-43.5% among likely voters, a "statistical toss-up," WDIV/Detroit News said.

The poll found that 4.7% of voters back Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the independent candidate who is trying to get his name removed from the ballot in Michigan as well as in other battleground states, 4.8% remain undecided, while 2.3% of voters said they'd pick another third-party candidate.

Among people who say they are definite voters, Harris jumps back on top with a slim 1.6% advantage over Trump, with 45.7% support for her, versus 44.1% for Trump.
The poll also found:

  • 42.3% view Trump favorably and 51.3% view him unfavorably, while 6.2% say they have no opinion of him. Those results are statistically unchanged from a July poll.
  • 43.3% view Harris favorably compared to 49.7% who view her unfavorably. 6.7% of voters have no opinion of her. That's a shift from July when voters viewed her favorably by 37.1% and unfavorably by 47.8%.

As for the issues, Michigan voters said Trump would do a better job on the economy, foreign policy, and the border. They said Harris would do better at strengthening democracy, and they have her higher marks for honesty, trustworthiness, and representing voters' values.

The Glengariff Group conducted the poll among 600 likely voters from August 26 to 29. It has a margin of error of 4 percentage points.

