ActiVote Poll: Harris' Lead Over Trump 'Steadily Cut'

Vice President Kamala Harris' lead in the presidential race over former President Donald Trump has been "steadily cut," according to a new ActiVote poll.

The survey, conducted Aug. 25 to Sept. 2, shows Harris remains ahead of Trump by 1.6 points (50.8% to 49.2%), but those numbers are down from the 5-point lead she held over Trump in the company's last poll, taken Aug. 15-23, Newsweek reported Tuesday.

The latest lead still falls within the poll's margin of error of 3.1%.

"Harris' poll numbers improved steadily for about three to four weeks after [Joe] Biden dropped out, followed by a period of two weeks where it hovered around a 5-point lead," said ActiVote pollster Victor Allis. "In the past five days that 5-point lead has been steadily cut to just under 2 percent."

Before President Biden dropped his reelection campaign, Trump had held a solid lead against him nationally and in the seven swing states.

Harris, however, polled higher than Trump after she entered the Democrat campaign, including leads in six of the seven swing states.

Other polls show that Harris' lead may be declining.

On Friday, pollster Nate Silver's forecast model showed Trump ahead of Harris in the Electoral College for the first time since the beginning of August, giving him a 52.4% chance of winning, compared to 47.3% for Harris.

Silver's model further showed Republicans with a net gain of 0.2 points to 2.1 points in all swing states other than Georgia in this past week.

However, Silver said Harris' poll numbers could start to climb again in his model when it accounts for her being out of the traditional post-convention bounce period.

Harris' state swing poll numbers are also softening for Harris.

The most recent SurveyUSA/KSTP poll revealed Harris' lead over Trump was cut in half, by 10 points to 5 points in Minnesota since the end of July.

In addition, the FiveThirtyEight poll tracker shows Harris' lead dipped in Michigan from 3.3 points on Aug. 21 to 2.4 points.

Other recent polls show Trump leading in Pennsylvania, including a survey from the Trafalgar Group that shows him 2 points ahead. Other polls, from Wick and Emerson College, showed them tied among the state's likely voters.

"If she's only tied in Pennsylvania now, during what should be one of her stronger polling periods, that implies being a slight underdog in November," Silver said in his Silver Bulletin newsletter.