Judicial Watch Sues for Arrest Report in Laken Riley's Death

Judicial Watch is suing for the 911 call and the arrest reports of Laken Riley's alleged murder in Georgia last month to be made public.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton announced a Georgia Open Records Act lawsuit against the University of Georgia (UGA) Police Department in order to obtain the 911 call Riley had made when fending off Jose Antonio Ibarra, the illegal migrant charged with her murder, as well as the UGA Police Department's initial arrest report and initial incident report of Ibarra.

"There are many political forces that wish to suppress the truth about what happened to Laken Riley, but Judicial Watch will insist on transparency under the law for the public interest and public safety," Fitton said.

Ibarra is currently in Athens-Clarke County Jail with no bail.

The case, Judicial Watch v. Jeff Clark, is No. SU24-cv-0106 in the Superior Court of Clarke County.