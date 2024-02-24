Lawmakers Call for Closed Border After Nursing Student Murdered

Outrage sparked among congressional Republicans after an illegal migrant murdered a 22-year-old nursing student, leading to calls to shut down the southern border, The Daily Wire reported Saturday.

Authorities on Friday arrested 26-year-old Venezuelan Jose Antonio Ibarra for the murder of Laken Hope Riley, a University of Georgia student. Ibarra had illegally crossed into the United States through El Paso, Texas, in September 2022 and was subsequently released due to limited detention space, Department of Homeland Security sources to told NewsNation.

On Thursday, Riley was found dead in jogging attire in a wooded area on the University of Georgia campus. Reports state blunt force trauma was the cause of death.

Ibarra faces multiple charges, including murder with malicious intent, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and more. NewsNation details that Ibarra was arrested in New York five months ago on child injury charges. Ibarra's immigration status has not been confirmed.

However, Ibarra's brother, Diego, was arrested on green card fraud charges.

The incident has sparked a wave of condemnation from Republicans arguing that President Joe Biden's border policies have contributed to increased security risks.

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., directly attributed Riley's death to the administration's policies, suggesting that stricter border control and enforcement of immigration laws could have prevented the tragedy.

"The blood of Laken Riley is on the hands of Joe Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and the government of Athens-Clarke County," Collins said. "This man had no business being in America, much less the UGA community to brutally murder this young American while she was on a run."

"To put this in simpler terms," he added, "if this border was secure, and Athens not a sanctuary city, Laken Riley would be alive."

"She would still be talking to her family, hanging out with friends, studying to be a nurse, and working toward serving her community and saving the lives of others. Instead, she is dead because the people who took an oath to preserve our Constitution and faithfully execute our laws refuse to do so because they think it benefits them politically."

"Enraging," Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, commented. "He shouldn't have been in our country. And now an innocent American is dead."

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., added that "An illegal immigrant released by the Biden admin brutally murdered a young college student in Georgia. How many more Americans have to die before Joe Biden will secure the border?"

Following Mayorkas's impeachment by the House earlier this month over his handling of the border, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., urged the Senate to remove him from office.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has not yet set a trial date for Mayorkas. Until the Senate holds a trial and reaches a verdict, Mayorkas will remain in his position as Secretary of Homeland Security.