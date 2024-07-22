Michael Moore Urges Boldness by Dems to Thwart MAGA

Renowned filmmaker and liberal political commentator Michael Moore called for bold strategies by Democrats to defeat Donald Trump and the MAGA movement, advocating for Vice President Kamala Harris to assume the presidency while suggesting a historic all-women ticket with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as her running mate, aiming to rejuvenate the Democratic base and secure victory in the 2024 presidential election.

In his latest opinion piece, Moore called on Democrats to act while heaping praise on President Joe Biden's recent decision to bow out the 2024 presidential race, labeling it a "selfless act" that could reshape the Democratic Party's strategy and invigorate its campaign against Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

Moore said Biden demonstrated courage by prioritizing the country's future over his political career. Moore hailed his action as a "true profile in courage," which could have a lasting impact on the nation's political trajectory.

"May I ask you, Mr. President, for one more brave and bold action?" This plea echoes the sentiment of many Democrats who see an opportunity for Vice President Kamala Harris to step up as the incumbent president with Biden voluntarily stepping aside.

Moore argued that this would allow Harris to lead the nation and provide her with the platform to showcase her abilities and strength as a leader, setting the stage for a formidable campaign against Trump.

Moore said an all-women Harris-Whitmer ticket would be historic and energize voters nationwide.

Moore claimed that after years of male-dominated leadership, a Harris-Whitmer ticket would mark a significant shift, inspiring millions and addressing critical issues like middle-class support, environmental protection, and women's rights.

Michigan remains a critical battleground state.

"You cannot win the White House without Michigan," Moore said.

He said believes President Biden's controversial support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions in Gaza has alienated many Arab and Muslim voters in Michigan. However, Harris' visit to Michigan, coupled with a strong stance for peace and a promise to rebuild Gaza, could restore faith among these voters. He maintains that this move is crucial to securing Michigan's electoral votes.

The current political climate has left many Democrats "seriously depressed." However, Moore's rallying cry emphasized that "Trump. Is. Beatable."