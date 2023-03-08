Miami Mayor Meeting GOP Donors Amid 2024 Rumors

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez recently met with several high-profile political financiers in regard to a potential bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, CNBC reported.

Suarez said Friday that he hasn't decided if he will run for president, but CNBC reported that he recently met privately with major GOP fundraisers including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, and Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman.

A source close to Suarez, who asked not to be named, also told CNBC that Suarez might run for governor of Florida. Suarez previously won election as mayor in 2021 with 78% of the vote, having won the office for the first time in 2017 with 86% of the vote.

Suarez, Kraft, Baker, and Schwarzman did not respond when contacted for comment by CNBC.

Suarez said last week when asked about a potential run for president: "As you know, the due diligence related to that is extensive, and it's obviously a big decision. So I'm going to continue to go through the process, and when I'm ready, I'll make the decision."

Suarez added that the prospect of facing former President Donald Trump or Gov. Ron DeSantis won't dissuade him from running.

"I don't think you run based on who is running from the state you come from," Suarez said. "I think you run based on whether or not you can be successful and whether or not your vision and what you're offering to the voters is something that contrasts significantly with the other candidates, and something that can inspire them and connect with them."