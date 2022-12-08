Miami Mayor Tells Elon Musk 'It's Time' to Move Twitter

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is trying to convince Twitter CEO Elon Musk to relocate the social-media platform's headquarters to Miami from its current location of San Francisco.

On Tuesday, billionaire Musk publicly expressed frustration that San Francisco is investigating a complaint about the installation of beds in Twitter's offices. The sleeping area was apparently set up for employees working late to meet Musk's self-described "extremely hardcore" standards and increased workload expectations.

"So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl," Musk tweeted at San Francisco Mayor London Breed, including a link to an article about a local baby's fentanyl overdose. "Where are your priorities!?"

Suarez seized on the opportunity to make his sales pitch.

"It's TIME to move Twitter headquarters to Miami," the mayor wrote. "It's not about politics. It's about the soul of our country."

Some Twitter users were less than enthused with the prospect of an additional influx of tech workers in the area.

"Great idea," one user sarcastically wrote. "More highly paid white collar workers to push out 305 natives out of their neighborhoods."

Another incentive for Musk to pull up Twitter's stakes and put down roots in Miami is proper Cuban coffee, according to another platform user.

"Imagine Elon on Cuban coffee," the user wrote. "We'll solve world hunger and the Ukraine war by lunch time."

Several Twitter users also commented on Suarez's eagerness to court Twitter so soon after the collapse of the city's partnership with cryptocurrency exchange FTX after the company's insolvency.

"How is the crypto Capitol working out Mr. Mayor?" one user asked.

According to the Miami Newzz Times, FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 and Miami quickly canceled its stadium naming-rights deal with the company.

Before its collapse, FTX was reportedly planning to base its headquarters in Miami.

Suarez hailed the move in September, calling FTX "one of the most innovative companies on the planet," and lauding its then CEO Sam Bankman-Fried as "one of the most innovative technologists," according to the New Times.

Entrepreneur Keith Rabois, who worked with Musk to develop PayPal into an online payment powerhouse, embraced the idea of Twitter headquarters relocating to Florida.

"Absolutely!" Rabois tweeted.

According to the New Times, Rabois has been a supporter of Musk in recent weeks amid media criticism of the new Twitter owner's overhaul of the company.

One Twitter user told Musk it was "time to join the city of the future."

"Don't let Twitter be stuck in the crumbling museum that is SF [San Francisco]," the user wrote.