Ken Griffin Moving Citadel From Chicago to Miami Ken Griffin, Founder and CEO, Citadel, speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 2, 2022. (Getty Images)





In a letter to employees the Journal reviewed, Griffin said he had already moved to Miami and that the next move would involve his market-making business, Citadel Securities.



Griffin's letter described Florida as a better corporate environment. Worth $28.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Griffin's presence in Illinois is consequential, both from a corporate and personal perspective.



A Citadel spokesperson notes that Griffin has donated more than $600 million to Chicago philanthropies for education, culture, medicine and civic matters. Griffin and Citadel have been fixutres in Chicago for more than 30 years.



The hedge fund's move from Chicago, where it employs more than 1,000 people, is expected take several years to complete.



Griffin has spoken publicly about rampant crime in Chicago. In April, he told WSJ: "If people aren't safe here, they're not going to live here. I've had multiple colleagues mugged at gunpoint. I've had a colleague stabbed on the way to work. Countless issues of burglary. I mean, that's a really difficult backdrop with which to draw talent to your city from."



Earlier this month, Capterpiller said it would be moving from Illinois to Texas. In May, Boeing announced it would move from Chicago to Arlington, Virginia.



