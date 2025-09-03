US, Mexico Pledge to Fight Cartels, Respect Borders

The State Department announced Wednesday that the United States and Mexico will continue security cooperation to fight "transnational organized crime."

Speaking with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente in Mexico City, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the two countries face "common issues, threats, danger, and problems that we must confront."

The two nations pledged to target organized crime groups — particularly drug cartels — while curbing migration and respecting each other's sovereignty.

The announcement suggested the Trump administration may scale back unilateral cross-border operations against suspected criminals after Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum made clear that U.S. incursions would not be tolerated.

"When it comes to our cooperation, there's no other government that's cooperating as much with us in the fight against crime as the government of Mexico and President Sheinbaum's administration," Rubio said.

In an official statement, the State Department said the purpose of the agreement is "to work together to dismantle transnational organized crime through enhanced cooperation between our respective national security and law enforcement institutions, and judicial authorities. Additionally, we are working to address the illegal movement of people across the border. This cooperation through specific and immediate actions will strengthen the security along our shared border, halt the trafficking of fentanyl and other illicit drugs, and stop arms trafficking."

The agreement comes a day after a precision U.S. military strike on a boat allegedly carrying drugs by the Tren de Aragua gang.

While the statement was short on details, de la Fuente praised the joint anti-crime initiatives between the two countries but noted there are "particularly sensitive and complex" issues in the relationship that must be handled with care.

He added that cooperation would succeed as long as both governments respect each nation's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Rubio added, "But this is a — this is an important and, I believe, a significant day in the relations of our two countries as we are able to continue to formalize this unprecedented, historic, and so far, highly successful security cooperation between the government of Mexico and the government of the United States."