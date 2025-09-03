Holt to Newsmax: Drug Smugglers Can Expect a 'Missile Shot and Goodbye'

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday that drug smugglers trying to make deliveries to the U.S. should expect only a "missile shot and goodbye."

Holt told "American Agenda" that the U.S. military strike on a drug-smuggling boat in the southern Caribbean shows increased emphasis by the Trump administration on stopping the flow of drugs into the country.

"And so the president is right to get at this. And no, we're not going to be apprehending terrorists," he said. "If we find that they're streaking by on a boat, you don't get more of our time than a missile shot and goodbye."

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States is taking a more aggressive approach to stop the flow of drugs into the country.

"What will stop them is when you blow them up," he said.

The military strike is believed to have killed as many as 11 smugglers, along with destroying their boat and cargo.

Holt said the administration's new approach integrates military assets to stop drugs from reaching the U.S.

"And it's going to take a whole-of-government approach, not just what you can see with your own eyes, the United States Navy parking off the coast of Venezuela, by the way, they're in proximity to a whole lot of other cartel-harboring-type nations as well," he said.

Holt suggested covert ground forces might already be in place in some areas to help coordinate the fight against the drug trade.

"There will be folks on the ground that are going to be in harm's way," he said.

Holt also warned that anyone involved is now on notice: "the laundering, the banking, the Chinese Communist Party."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com