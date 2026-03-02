Next Big Tech Hit: Wearable AI Devices

The next breakthrough gadget may not glow in your hand or buzz in your pocket. It may not even have a screen.

It could hang from your neck like a pendant, clip to your jacket like a pin or grace face like a pair of ordinary glasses — quietly listening, watching and thinking.

And you might not even realize it’s a tech device at all.

That’s the future Qualcomm is betting on, CNN reports.

The chip giant, whose processors power millions of Android phones from companies such as Samsung, Motorola and Meta, unveiled a new processor Monday aimed squarely at this next wave: body-worn AI devices.

Qualcomm says it is seeing rising interest in gadgets disguised as “pendants, pins, glasses and other discrete items worn on the body.”

AN 'iPHONE MOMENT'

The question gripping Silicon Valley: Will artificial intelligence spawn its own iPhone moment?

Tech companies are racing to figure out whether AI’s explosive popularity can translate into a must-have hardware hit — the way the internet laid the groundwork for the smartphone era.

Because Qualcomm’s chips sit inside so many consumer devices, its strategic pivot could serve as a bellwether for where the broader industry is headed.

Ziad Asghar, who leads Qualcomm’s wearables and personal AI devices division, said the company developed the new chip after startups and tech firms began approaching it with entirely new gadget concepts.

One key signal: smart glasses.

Global shipments of smart glasses surged 139% year over year in the second half of 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

“We have seen the demand [for smart glasses] go way beyond what we had predicted in [2025], and that has given us a lot more confidence,” Asghar said.

The new processor, the Snapdragon Wear Elite, is designed to run AI models efficiently and communicate with nearby devices — without crushing battery life — even in products that are constantly recording and syncing with phones. Google, Motorola and Samsung are among those expected to use it.

Still, the challenge is existential: These devices must prove they can do something meaningfully better — or fundamentally different — than the smartphone.

Asghar argues they can.

Wearables may handle certain tasks more naturally and efficiently, such as delivering real-time translations during a conversation. Instead of glancing down at a screen, translations could appear in your line of sight or flow through your earbuds.

“It gives you an ability that basically you did not have before the device,” he said.

Because these gadgets are worn — not stashed in a pocket — they can use cameras, microphones and sensors to interpret context in real time, potentially delivering more tailored answers.

Asghar added that he has seen interest from retailers exploring AI-equipped camera devices that track where shoppers are looking.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nearly every major tech player is exploring the territory.

Meta, Google and Samsung are investing heavily in AI-powered smart glasses. Amazon has said Bee — a voice-recording bracelet it acquired last year — is important to Alexa’s future.

Apple is reportedly developing both smart glasses and a pendant. OpenAI is expected to debut its first hardware product — a smart speaker — next year.

But history offers a cautionary tale. Humane, a startup founded by former Apple executives, sold parts of its business to HP after its AI Pin failed to resonate with consumers.

For Google, the lesson is clear. The company still carries the memory of Google Glass, whose 2013 debut triggered a wave of privacy backlash.

Bjorn Kilburn, vice president and general manager of Google’s smartwatch software, said the company is watching the emerging category carefully.

“At the end of the day, it’ll come down to, ‘Is it a superior product for the user? Does it do something that existing things couldn’t do?’ And so, if something like that emerges, then we’d be silly not to take a look at it,” Kilburn said.

PRIVACY PROBLEM

Yet the very features that make these devices compelling — always-on cameras and microphones — also make them controversial.

Most current products, such as Meta’s smart glasses and Amazon’s Bee bracelet, activate an LED light when recording.

Still, some women have reported that men used smart glasses to record them without their knowledge and post the footage online. Meta has said people should use its glasses “in a safe, respectful manner.”

Kilburn acknowledged the tension.

Google has a “huge responsibility” to protect user privacy, he said, and takes that obligation seriously.

“So that does mean that sometimes we go slower on some things, because we need to be deliberate and think through all of the different positive and potentially unfortunately negative use cases,” he said.

The stakes are high. The next tech revolution may not look like a phone. It may look like jewelry. Or eyewear. Or nothing remarkable at all.

And that may be the point.