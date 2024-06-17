Melania Trump to Host 2nd Event With Log Cabin Republicans

Former first lady Melania Trump is expected to headline an event for the Log Cabin Republicans next month at Trump Tower in New York, Politico reported Monday.

The July 8 extravaganza will be second event this year she has played host to the organization, the nation’s largest Republican organization dedicated to representing LGBT conservatives and allies. In April, she held an event for the group at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida that she shares with former President Donald Trump.

The co-host for the committee for the July 8 event includes Richard Grenell, acting director of national intelligence and U.S. ambassador to Germany during the Trump administration. Bill White, a former president of the Intrepid Sea, Air and Space Museum; White’s husband, Bryan Eure, a senior vice president at insurance brokerage firm Willis Towers Watson; and real estate magnate Joseph Moinian and his wife Nazee also are on the hosting committee, Politico reported. Investor Hannah Buchan will play host to a reception after the event, according to the invitation.

Attendees are being asked to contribute up to $100,000, Politico reported. The proceeds are to benefit the Log Cabin Republicans’ “Road to Victory” program, which is aimed at turning out voters for the former president and other Republicans.

Melania Trump has kept a low profile in her husband’s third presidential campaign, declining to talk publicly about his legal troubles and steering clear of most political events. There have been exceptions. Besides the first Log Cabin Republicans event, she attended an April fundraiser for her husband at the South Florida home of investor John Paulson, and in March, she joined a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and the former president, according to Politico.