Melania Trump Rebukes Former Press Secretary for Jan. 6 'False Narrative'

Former first lady Melania Trump released a statement blasting her former press secretary for creating a "false narrative" surrounding Jan. 6, 2021.

Stephanie Grisham last month tweeted an alleged text exchange with Trump on Jan. 6, when the then-press secretary asked the first lady if she wanted to officially condemn the Capitol attack.

"Ms. Grisham was not in the White House on January 6, and her behavior in her role as Chief of Staff ultimately amounts to dereliction of duty," Trump said in her statement, posted Friday on Truth Social.

"Traditionally, the First Lady's Chief of Staff provides detailed briefings surrounding our Nation's important issues. In fact, Ms. Grisham failed to provide insight and information into the events surrounding January 6 as she had abandoned her post in Washington, D.C.

"Shamefully, this behavior has only partially become public knowledge; yet was consistent for Ms. Grisham. It is evident that Grisham's recent betrayals are a last-ditch attempt to resuscitate her ruined career and reputation."

Trump said she was busy working with photographers, archivists and designers to record renovations of historic rooms at the White House when the Capitol attack occurred.

"I always condemn violence," she said. "Had I been fully informed of all the details, naturally, I would have immediately denounced the violence that occurred at the Capitol building.

"And while Ms. Grisham's behavior is disappointing, it is not surprising or an isolated incident. This is not the first time a former staffer has tried to maintain relevancy and profit by using my name to create a false narrative."

Trump added that she had always been supportive of Grisham.

"I stood behind Ms. Grisham after her failed stint as White House Press Secretary and welcomed her back to the East Wing" of the White House,” Trump said.

It was reported in January that Grisham met with members of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 select committee, comprised of Democrats and two anti-Trump Republicans.

Grisham was White House press secretary from July 2019 until April 2020, when she became chief of staff for the then-first lady.