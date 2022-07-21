×
Tags: cammack | jan. 6 | pelosi

Rep. Cammack to Newsmax: Pelosi 'Desperate' for a Win With 'Sham' Jan. 6 Committee

Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 21 July 2022 03:51 PM EDT

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "desperate" for a win and sees the Jan. 6 committee as an opportunity to "saturate the conversation," Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax TV.

"This is a total sham. We know that this not a committee that is based in fact or truth. They are after a political agenda," Cammack said on "John Bachman Now." "And for anyone in Congress, they are getting the exact same information that the rest of America is getting and that's during a prime-time hearing.

"If they were truly interested in getting to the bottom of January 6, and accountability, they would be going after all avenues, including Nancy Pelosi's communications from the days leading up, the day of, the day after, but they have said, 'This doesn't matter. That shouldn't be part of the scope of this investigation. … They don't really care about the truth.

"They haven't implemented any of the recommendations the Senate put out last year, and so I think that Nancy Pelosi is desperate for a win. She sees this as a way to saturate the conversation with January 6 nonsense, but the American people are smart. They know that this is a sham and nothing more than a political witch hunt at the end of the day."

The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing — potentially the final time this summer that lawmakers will lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

Thursday's hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded on Jan. 6, 2021. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican who is one of two members leading the hearing, said he expects it will "open people's eyes in a big way."

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

