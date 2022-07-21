Trump Blasts Democrats, 'RINOs' for Electoral College Certification Hypocrisy

Former President Donald Trump blasted Democrats and "RINOs" (Republicans In Name Only) for hypocrisy regarding the process of certifying Electoral College votes.

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday introduced two bills aimed at reforming a long-standing election law that entered the spotlight after 2020 presidential election.

One bill aims to clarify the role of the vice president and stating he or she has no discretion over the results. Trump, saying there had been voter fraud in several key battleground states, had insisted Vice President Mike Pence could halt certification of the Electoral College results that gave Joe Biden the victory.

"So the Democrats, RINOS, and almost ALL others said that Mike Pence, or any V.P., had absolutely no right to do anything but send the 'Votes' to the Old Broken Crow, Mitch McConnell, even if they were fraudulent, corrupt, or highly irregular," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

"The V.P. was merely a 'human conveyor belt' and could do nothing. BUT NOW, the DEMS & RINOS are working to pass a Bill that stops the V.P. from doing what he was not allowed, according to them, to do. It was all a 'Big Lie.' Should have sent back to States!"

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, spearheaded the efforts to reform the 1887 Electoral Count Act.

"The Electoral Count Act does need to be fixed," Senate Minority Leader McConnell, R-Ky., told reporters Tuesday.

A second piece of legislation would double federal penalties for those who threaten or intimidate election workers, poll watchers, voters, or candidates. It also seeks to improve the handling of mail-in ballots by the U.S. Postal System and states, authorize the federal agency that administers elections and safeguard election records.

The 16 senators involved in the talks about the election legislation said they had set out to "fix the flaws" of the Electoral Count Act, which they called "archaic and ambiguous," The New York Times reported

The statement said the group believed it had "developed legislation that establishes clear guidelines for our system of certifying and counting electoral votes for president and vice president."