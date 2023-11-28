×
Judge Recuses Himself From Musk-Media Matters Case

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:57 PM EST

The judge presiding over Elon Musk's lawsuit against Media Matters for allegedly manipulating data on his social media platform X, has recused himself from the case.

Judge Mark Pittman of the federal District Court in Northern Texas, appointed by former President Donald Trump in 2019, did not provide a reason for his move in the Tuesday court document pertaining to it.

A subsequent filing showed that the court clerk reassigned the case to Magistrate Judge Reed O'Connor, an appointee of former President George W. Bush.

The shake-up comes one week after Musk filed a lawsuit against Media Matters for publishing a report that alleged X has been placing advertisements for big brands like Apple and Xfinity next to pro-Nazi content.

Musk alleges that Media Matters engaged in "intentionally deceptive" practices to obtain its desired results in the study, thus slandering the billionaire and his platform.

Ken Paxton, Texas' Republican attorney general, extended an arm to Musk shortly after he announced his suit, pledging to "open an investigation into Media Matters for potentially fraudulent activity."

"We are examining the issue closely to ensure that the public has not been deceived by the schemes of radical left-wing organizations who would like nothing more than to limit freedom by reducing participation in the public square," Paxton said.

Media Matters President Angelo Carusone has stood by his company's reporting, telling media outlets that Musk's lawsuit is "frivolous" and saying he "looks forward to winning in court."

The suit is "meant to bully X's critics into silence," Carusone claimed.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
