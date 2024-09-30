Media Matters Considers Purchasing InfoWars

Media Matters for America is weighing buying InfoWars after a Houston judge ruled the news service could be liquidated to pay $1.5 billion in damages to the families of the victims of the 2012 mass shooting in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, for repeatedly claiming the incident did not take place, Semafor reported over the weekend.

"We are diligently considering this acquisition," Media Matters President Angelo Carusone told Semafor, who added that the organization would consider examining the archives of InfoWars to check what the outlet has not published.

Carusone emphasized that "as we saw with the Tucker tapes, the archives could contain unbroadcasted material that ends up having real news value — not schadenfreude — but actually useful information."

Semafor also reported that others are also looking into purchasing InfoWars.

The Barbed Wire CEO Jeff Rotkoff told Semafor that although his new Texas-focused digital publication is not at this time in a position to buy the Austin-based company outright, he was holding discussions with those in his network and seriously considering how the site could partner with other interests to participate in the bidding.

The open auction has created quite a bit of interest among some nonprofit organizations dedicated to fighting what they see as misinformation and see the purchase as an opportunity to transform InfoWars.