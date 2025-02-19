WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: media | cancellations | trump | white house

US Embassies Ordered to Cancel News Subscriptions

Wednesday, 19 February 2025 12:15 PM EST

U.S. embassies and consulate offices overseas were told to cancel subscriptions to some news services, according to the Washington Post.

A State Department official who spoke anonymously to the Post said the order to end media access determined to be "non-mission critical" may prevent department employees globally from being able to review critical information about local issues and events. 

This furthers overall Trump administration moves to stop spending for contracted services with media outlets and save money.

According to the Post, the State Department communication to overseas offices read: "Considering this priority, posts are asked to immediately place Stop Work Orders on all non-mission critical contracts/purchase orders for media subscriptions (publications, periodicals, and newspaper subscriptions) that are not academic or professional journals."

The State Department and the White House did not immediately report the action through their normal process of releasing information to reporters.

The cancellation notice allows foreign service offices to request to maintain a media subscription but it "must be done within 1 sentence."

Media outlet Politico was specifically mentioned in the cancellation order. Government subscriptions to Politico were mentioned by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt as being targeted for cancellation last week.

The Trump administration has been at odds with the Associated Press over Trump's declaration naming the Gulf of America to replace the Gulf of Mexico. AP reporters have been blocked from White House events since last week over the name flap, along with being refused permission to travel on Air Force One with the president.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

