Majority of Americans: 'Very Concerned' About Measles

A new Quinnipiac University national poll of U.S. voters shows nearly 7 in 10 (69%) are "very concerned" about the growing outbreak of measles in America. Fourteen percent are not concerned "at all."

More than half of voters (57%) think that children who have not received standard vaccinations should not be allowed to attend schools and childcare facilities, while 35% think that children who have not received standard vaccinations should be allowed to attend schools and childcare facilities.

The measles outbreak in America has hit a growing number of states. Some of the first cases were discovered in generally under-vaccinated Mennonite communities in a rural part of Texas.

Trends in thinking about measles have changed notably since the university conducted a similar poll in 2015. At the time, the university noted, "70% of voters thought children who have not received standard vaccinations should not be allowed to attend schools and childcare facilities."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) describes measles as "an airborne, extremely infectious, and potentially severe rash illness" and reports regular updates on cases throughout the country on its web site.