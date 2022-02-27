Rep. McCaul Fears Putin Nuke Alert Sets Up 'Nightmare Scenario'

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, on Sunday said Russia’s President Vladimir Putin’s decision to put Russian nuclear forces on nuclear alert sets up a “nightmare scenario.”

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” McCaul said he feared the alert amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine could spark a global Third World War.”

The high alert order means Putin wants Russia’s nuclear weapons prepared for increased readiness to launch.

McCaul fears it could presage something much worse.

“He threatened the West with consequences graver than we have ever seen in history in mankind. That can only mean one thing — nuclear weapons,” McCaul said. “And now to hear him put the nuclear forces on high alert, I'm really starting to question the competency, mental fitness. He seems to be delusional, very isolated.”

The threats are not just frightening for Ukraine, “but the entire world,” McCaul said.

“Let me just say I'm very proud of [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians standing up because the military assessment as I understand it is the resistance has been very successful beating back the Russians who thought they would have this over in a matter of days,” McCaul said.

“And that’s what we were briefed on as well, and they're fighting back. And we need to arm them,” he said of Ukraine.