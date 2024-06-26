WATCH TV LIVE

House Votes to Defund Mayorkas' Salary

By    |   Wednesday, 26 June 2024 08:10 PM EDT

House Republicans approved a measure on Wednesday to prohibit money that would fund the Department of Homeland Security from going to the salary of Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The amendment to the DHS appropriations bill for fiscal 2025, led by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., would prevent any funding in the bill from being used for Mayorkas’ salary.

"Alejandro Mayorkas — who was impeached earlier this year — doesn’t deserve a single penny from American taxpayers," Biggs wrote on X.

The House had voted to impeach Mayorkas in February; however the Senate dismissed the pair of articles in April.

The vote on Biggs’s amendment passed 193-173, largely along party lines.

Wednesday, 26 June 2024 08:10 PM
