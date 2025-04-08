Trump: 'I Know What I'm Doing' on Tariffs

President Donald Trump touted the $7 trillion in new investment in the United States as a result of his tariffs, telling Republicans on Tuesday "I know what the hell I'm doing."

Trump made the remarks during his speech at the National Republican Congressional Committee dinner carried live by Newsmax2.

"Companies are pouring back into our country with plants. There's a run on sites, there's a run on old plants, most of them are being ripped down for new plants," Trump said. "They've stopped building in Mexico, four or five plants. They're all coming into the United States.

"I know what the hell I'm doing. I know what I'm doing. And you know what I'm doing, too."

His remarks came hours after saying that 70 countries are looking to rework trade deals with the administration, calling them "highly tailored" deals.

"Right now Japan is flying here to make a deal. South Korea is flying here to make a deal. We have a lot of countries coming in. They want to make deals. If I told them about making those deals two years ago or three years ago or five years ago, they'd be laughing at us. Now, they're all signing up," he said at the White House.