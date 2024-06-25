Texas Lt. Gov. to Newsmax: Trump Should Confront Biden on Migrant Crime During Debate

Texas Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick sharply criticized President Joe Biden during a Tuesday interview with Newsmax, linking the recent illegal immigrant violent crime to the administration's immigration policies and urging Trump to confront Biden directly during the upcoming presidential debate.

In a poignant recounting, Patrick detailed on Prime News a recent horrific crime in Texas involving a 12-year-old girl, Jocelyn. "She was just a 12-year-old cellist out on the street," Patrick said. "They asked her for directions, and they allegedly then took her. We have them on camera, took her to a bridge. They tied her hands behind her back. They tied up her ankles. They stripped her... Raped her. And then they strangled her... And then they dumped her in the river like she was just some rag doll."

Patrick emphasized the brutality of the crime and its connection to border security. "If I'm the president, I just bring it down to Thursday night. Because on Thursday... she will be buried on the night of the debate. And I would look to the current president in the eye and say, we've had a girl raped in New York. We've had a mother of five killed in Maryland, and we've had a 12-year-old beautiful little girl tortured to death at the hands of people who are only in this country because of you."

He criticized the current administration's handling of border security, starkly contrasting former President Donald Trump's policies. "People of America need to know the horror of the animals that are crossing the border," Patrick stated. "If 10 million get in 15 million at one percent, that's 100 to 150,000 vicious criminals that are in this country attacking women and children, raping them, and killing them. And that needs to be front and center. It's all on Joe Biden."

Patrick continued, "Does the left have no heart? Does President Biden have no heart? Do they have no shame? Are they so cowered by the leftists and George Soros that they just allow this chaos to continue and see people die and have no empathy, sympathy, or concern for the parents or for this little girl? It makes me sick."

Patrick also addressed liberal media narratives regarding immigrant crime rates through the mainstream media, making excuses for these individuals, saying they commit crimes at a lower rate than Americans.

"Whenever they say that, it really infuriates me, he said. And, you know, one of the biggest judases on the planet is Michael Steele, the former chair of the RNC, who literally said on MSNBC this week, well, that was just speaking of Jocelyn. That was just one out of 11 million, just one. How about if that one is your daughter, your granddaughter, or your friend's daughter, just one?"

In discussing the situation in Texas, Patrick highlighted the effectiveness of state-level actions. "We had 3 to 4000 people a day crossing illegally because of Biden's policies... In December, we went in there with our barbed wire... National Guard troops... state police, and now it's less than ten people a day."

Patrick concluded by underscoring the need for more decisive federal action. "President Trump in his last term... finally... had that border secure. We did not have criminals with ankle bracelets raping little girls... So, the Trump administration knows how to fix the border. The Biden administration has blood on its hands."

"I'd take it to Biden Thursday night, and I would shame him," he said.

