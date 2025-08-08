WATCH TV LIVE

DOJ Asks Court to Unseal Maxwell, Epstein Grand Jury Exhibits

By    |   Friday, 08 August 2025 05:09 PM EDT

The Justice Department has asked two New York judges to unseal exhibits shown to the federal grand juries in the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, reports ABC News.

The request comes three days after the DOJ asked the judges to unseal the grand jury transcripts in the cases.

The exhibits reportedly contain names that did not appear in the transcripts, according to the DOJ’s court filing.

The government is trying to notify those individuals "to the extent their names appear in grand jury exhibits that were not publicly admitted at the Maxwell trial," the filing said.

The DOJ asked the court to give it until Aug. 14 to notify the individuals.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking and other offenses connected to Epstein.  

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


