Ghislaine Maxwell Clears Trump in DOJ Interview

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 08:45 AM EDT

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and associate of late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reportedly told Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche during their interview last month that President Donald Trump never did anything inappropriate in her presence, according to multiple sources familiar with the conversations. 

Maxwell, who is serving 20 years in prison after being convicted of sexually trafficking minors, further said nothing that could be considered harmful to the president, reported ABC News on Wednesday. 

The questioning comes as Maxwell is appealing the conviction, with her legal team arguing that jury misconduct and other factors affected the trial. 

Her attorney David Markus told reporters after the meeting that Maxwell "didn't hold anything back" and welcomed "any relief" that might come from cooperating with the Department of Justice. 

He added that Maxwell was questioned about "one hundred different people" but did not elaborate on specific individuals.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is reportedly weighing whether to publicly release the full transcripts of the Maxwell-Blanche interview, potentially as early as this week.

An audio recording of the sessions also exists, but it remains unclear if that would accompany the transcripts in any potential public release.

Trump, when asked this week about the transcript release, said he had no prior knowledge of the meeting or Maxwell's recent transfer from a Florida prison to a lockup in Texas. 

"I didn't know about it at all, no," Trump told reporters. "I read about it just like you did. It's not a very uncommon thing."

Trump told Newsmax's Rob Finnerty last week that he wants to "release everything" but he does not want "people to get hurt."

The DOJ and the White House have not responded to requests for comment.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald 

Wednesday, 06 August 2025 08:45 AM
