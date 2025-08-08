N.Y. AG James' Team Decries 'Weaponization' of DOJ for New Probe

New York Attorney General Letitia James' office and her attorney, after news broke about Department of Justice investigations centering around her prosecutions against President Donald Trump and the National Rifle Association, decried the "weaponization of the justice system," a complaint that Trump and his supporters have often levied against James and others in cases brought against him.

Any investigation into James over her fraud case against Trump, in which a judge sided with her claims that the then-former president had inflated his wealth for financial gain, is a "blatant" example of the administration staging retribution for actions taken against him, Abbe Lowell, her attorney, commented, reports The New York Times.

"[It is] the most blatant and desperate example of this administration carrying out the president's political retribution campaign," Lowell said. "Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration."

He warned that if federal prosecutors "carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with facts and the law."

Meanwhile, Geoff Burgan, a spokesman for James, said that her office stands "strongly behind our successful litigation against the Trump Organization and the National Rifle Association, and we will continue to stand up for New Yorkers' rights."

The acting U.S. attorney in Albany, John Scarcone III, has not responded to requests for comment on the actions.

Sources are reporting that a grand jury investigation is underway in Albany in an investigation focusing on whether the Democrat attorney general's office may have violated constitutional protections under the "color of law," a legal term that describes abuses of power by government officials.

The investigators are probing whether James' lawsuits against Trump, his business empire, and the NRA deprived them of their legal rights.