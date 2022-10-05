Sen. Rick Scott: Dems 'Smear' Herschel Walker Because They're Losing

Democrats are heaving desperate "lies" and "smear" campaigns at Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker because they know incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., is going to lose, according to Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

"This is just textbook 101 for the Democrats," Scott told Hugh Hewitt's podcast. "They know they're going to lose. Herschel Walker is running a good race. He's a great candidate."

Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, noted President Joe Biden's struggling economy is unpopular to run on, so they lean on abortion and old political smear campaigns.

"Raphael Warnock is Joe Biden, and you know, it's just lies, cheat, and smear: That's what the Democrats do," Scott told Hewitt. "They did it to Brett Kavanaugh. They did it to Clarence Thomas. They're doing it to Herschel Walker. But he's going to win, and so we're going to win in Georgia."

Democrats have little to campaign on, and even less energy to do it, according to Scott.

"There's no energy on the Democrat side," he said. "It's like Hillary Clinton. There was no energy for Hillary Clinton. There's no energy for Joe Biden's agenda. So here's what they have to do. The only way they can possibly win is just smear the living daylights out of our candidates. So that's what they do."

Walker's son Christian Walker, an aspiring conservative social media influencer, broke from his father this week over allegations reported in the media.

Herschel Walker has denied the allegations he had paid a woman to get an abortion and vowed to sue The Daily Beast for defaming him in the final weeks of a political campaign in the key battleground of Georgia.

Democrats aim to hold to that Senate seat they won Jan. 5, 2021, as they cling to a 50-50 Senate with Vice President Kamala Harris giving them the narrowest majority in history.

"You know what people are going to vote about? They care about, you know: Is Herschel or Raphael Warnock going to be better for the economy, or your kid's education, or public safety, for a secure border, for a lethal military?" Scott told Hewitt.

"It's a pretty easy choice. It's easy to pick Herschel Walker over Raphael Warnock."

Among the toughest Senate battlegrounds, Scott told Hewitt:

Missouri GOP candidate Eric Schmitt: "Eric Schmitt's way ahead."

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska: "We're going to win Alaska."

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.: "People talk about Ron. Ron's never been ahead in a poll ever. He's ahead."

Pennsylvania GOP candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz: "Oz is running a great race. He's either tied or barely down. He's surging. People aren't going to vote for Fetterman."

North Carolina GOP candidate Ted Budd: "Democrats don't even want to spend money in North Carolina because they know Cheri Beasley cannot beat Ted Budd."

"So we're going to be able to defend our 50, right? And then we've got two-plus pickup opportunities," Scott told Hewitt. "We'll win in Georgia. We'll win in Nevada. We have a chance to win in Arizona, Colorado, Washington, New Hampshire, Connecticut."

Among the potential Senate seats to flip, Scott handicapped those race. "No. 1 is Nevada. No. 2 is Georgia; No. 3 would be somewhere between Arizona, Colorado, and Washington," Scott said. "They're all winnable, and we've got great candidates. Joe Biden is under 40[% approval] in all those states, and our Democrat opponent is way under 50."

The Republican Party is stronger on the issues Americans care about, too, Scott concluded.

"They talk about the issues that people don't" care most about, Scott said, adding "are not the big issues.

"Their big issues are inflation, the economy, their kid's education, public safety. Crime is a big issue in these states, and so the Democrats are on the wrong side.

"They've supported defund the police. They are anti-law enforcement. So we are on the right side of all these issues. The Democrats are on the wrong side. So I think we're going to have a great night."