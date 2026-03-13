Rep. Miller Shares Antisemitic Death Threat Voicemail

Rep. Max Miller, R-Ohio, has posted a voicemail on social media containing a violent antisemitic threat, saying it reflects the kind of messages he and other Jewish members of Congress receive regularly.

The lawmaker shared the audio Thursday on X, writing: "Every day as a Jewish Member of Congress is another day of receiving these types of threats. For those asking 'why is no one holding town halls?' ... these are the people waiting for a planned event."

In the voicemail, the caller delivers a graphic threat against Miller.

"Just for being a Jewish piece of [expletive] who thinks they own the world, I hope some [expletive] Arab [expletive] jumps out of the bushes and cuts off your [expletive] head," the caller said.

In a reply to Miller's post, House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., condemned the message and voiced support for him.

"I'm disgusted and pissed off," Emmer wrote. "We need to do more as a society to root out antisemitism. We're with you, Max."

Miller, a former aide to President Donald Trump and one of four Jewish Republicans serving in Congress, has previously spoken about rising threats against Jewish lawmakers.

The post came hours after authorities said a man drove a vehicle packed with explosives into one of Michigan's largest synagogues, which also operates as a school.

The attacker, identified as a Lebanese-born U.S. citizen, was shot and killed by a security guard. The FBI described the incident as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

Miller has faced threats before. Last summer, a man was arrested after allegedly threatening him and forcing him off the road.

Citing police in the Cleveland suburb of Rocky River, CNN reported at the time that Feras Hamdan, 36, of Westlake, Ohio, was arrested after Miller filed and signed a complaint with police for aggravated menacing.

The outlet also reported that Miller requested a protective order against him.