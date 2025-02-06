House Lawmakers Form First-Ever Congressional Jewish Caucus

Jewish lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives have formed the Congressional Jewish Caucus, establishing an official forum to address rising antisemitism and issues affecting the American Jewish community, members announced Thursday, The Hill reported.

"In response to unprecedented rising antisemitism in the United States and the challenges the American Jewish community has faced in the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks of Oct. 7, the need for this Caucus is understandable," said Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., a founding co-chair.

"I am confident this caucus will bring Jewish members together to strive to achieve unity, not unanimity, and will be a productive forum to discuss issues of import to the American Jewish community," he added.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., who spearheaded the initiative, emphasized the importance of education and cross-community relationships in addressing Jewish American priorities.

"With antisemitism reaching record levels in the United States, it is more important than ever before that Jewish members of Congress have a formal Caucus to represent the unique perspective of the Jewish American community," she said.

The caucus will be co-chaired by Nadler and Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Ill., who said the group's formation was long overdue.

"This Caucus isn't just overdue — it's essential," Schneider said. "I'm grateful to Debbie Wasserman Schultz for her leadership and honored to help lead it alongside my friend Jerry Nadler."

The caucus aims to address policies impacting Jewish Americans, advocate against antisemitism, and foster dialogue among lawmakers. It will also serve as a platform for Jewish legislators to coordinate issues affecting their communities.

The announcement comes as antisemitic incidents have surged across the country, particularly following the Israel-Hamas war.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, antisemitic incidents reached an all-time high in 2023, soaring 140%, prompting calls for more decisive action from lawmakers and advocacy groups.

While informal Jewish legislative groups have existed, this marks the first time a formal caucus has been established in the House. The caucus follows the example of other ethnic and religious groups that have long had representation in Congress, such as the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Wasserman Schultz said the caucus would work to strengthen relationships with other communities and advance shared priorities.

"Education, understanding, and strengthening relationships with other communities is critical to advancing Jewish community priorities," she said.