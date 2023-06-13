Judge: Trump's Case Against Niece Can Proceed

Former President Donald Trump scored a court win in New York, with a state judge allowing his case to move forward against Mary Trump, his niece.

Judge Robert Reed on Friday, the day after Donald Trump announced his federal indictment, denied Mary Trump's motion to dismiss the charges her uncle filed against her in a case claiming she allegedly violated a confidentiality agreement from 2001 involving his father's estate, The Washington Times reported.

Reed wrote that Donald Trump "has established at least at this pre-discovery stage, 'a substantial basis in law'" for his breach of contract claim.

Donald Trump claims his niece used some of his financial records, which were part of a probate dispute among family members after his father died, in her 2020 book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Donald Trump also said she gave the information two years earlier to The New York Times.

Alina Habba, an attorney for the former president, said Mary Trump will be held accountable for her "blatant breach of confidentiality obligations."

"Mary Trump had already received a lucrative settlement in the estate proceedings, but she greedily sought to exploit the situation further by disclosing confidential information in violation of an agreement that she freely signed," Habba said. "She will not be permitted to benefit from her bad-faith conduct, and we eagerly anticipate seeking compensation for the harm caused to my client."

Mary Trump argued that her work is protected by the First Amendment and freedom of speech.

The former president's victory in the case against his niece comes as he is headed to federal court in Miami on Tuesday to be arraigned on 37 counts stemming from the classified documents he was keeping at his Mar-a-Lago estate, with most of the counts being accusations of alleged violations of the Espionage Act.

He also has been indicted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in connection with hush money paid to two women before he took office in 2017, and a grand jury in Georgia is weighing an indictment against him for alleged election interference.