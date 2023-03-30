Trump's Sons Dis Indictment; Niece Mary Applauds

Former President Donald Trump's sons Don Trump Jr. and Eric Trump agreed the indictment of their father by a Manhattan grand jury Thursday is nothing more than the targeting of a political opponent before the 2024 elections.

"This is third world prosecutorial misconduct. It is the opportunistic targeting of a political opponent in a campaign year," Eric Trump tweeted.

Trump Jr. tweeted: "This isn't just the radical left weaponizing the government to target their political enemies, this is them weaponizing the government to interfere in the 2024 election to stop Trump. The only solution is to shove it down their throats and put him back in the White House!!! #MAGA"

Their father became the first former U.S. president to face criminal charges when a grand jury empaneled in January by Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg voted on Thursday to indict him on charges regarding a $130,000 payment former Trump attorney Michael Cohen paid to porn actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election to silence her about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006. Trump has repeatedly denied having an affair with Daniels.

Trump Jr. tweeted that RINOs — Republicans In Name Only — are secretly happy about the indictment, but he warned that the radical left wing of the Democrat Party won't stop with his father to get what it wants.

"They're power-hungry & will do anything to crush their political opponents. If we're ever going to save our country, the entire GOP needs to finally figure that out," Trump Jr. wrote.

In another tweet, Trump Jr. wrote: "Our corrupt elites aren't threatened by violent criminals on the streets because all of them have private security. They don't care if normal people are being terrorized. But they are threatened by Trump, which is why they're willing to turn us into a Banana Republic to stop him!"

Kimberly Guilfoyle, a former San Francisco prosecutor who is engaged to Trump Jr., tweeted: "We overcame the Russia hoax. We overcame the Mueller witch hunt. We overcame two impeachment shams. We will OVERCOME Alvin Bragg's political prosecution. Just remember, they're only after Trump because he fights for YOU!"

One member of the Trump family who applauded the indictment was the former president's niece Mary Trump, who sued the former president, his sister Maryanne, and the estate of her late uncle Robert alleging she was defrauded of millions of dollars in a 2001 family settlement. The lawsuit was thrown out in 2020 by a New York judge.

"It's official: Donald Trump is the: 1st man in the Oval Office to be impeached twice. 1st man in the Oval Office to incite an insurrection. 1st to lose the popular vote TWICE. and now ... the first to be INDICTED," she tweeted. "But the media is missing the biggest reason this is so important: For the victims of Donald, this is finally some measure of justice. It's been a long time coming, but after everything Donald has put this country through, WE HAVE PREVAILED."