Meta's Zuckerberg Sells $190M in Company Stock

By    |   Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:18 AM EST

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold about $190 million worth of company stock in November, according to Securities and Exchange filings.

Business Insider noted that this was Zuckerberg's first disposal since 2021. And it came after Meta's stock surged by 166% this year, virtually erasing 2022's losses.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, benefited from investor excitement around Big Tech, sparked by artificial intelligence.

With a net worth of $118 billion, Zuckerberg is currently rated No. 9 on Bloomberg's Billionaire Index.

More than 500,000 shares were sold by Zuckerberg and his trust, along with the entities he uses to make charitable and political donations, Business Insider said, attributing the information to the SEC filings.

The news outlet noted that Zuckerberg, along with his wife, Priscilla Chan, have pledged to donate 99% of their Meta shares to good causes during their lifetimes.

Zuckerberg signed the Giving Pledge, a philanthropic commitment led by Warren Buffett and Bill Gates, in 2010.

Meanwhile, Facebook spent $43.4 million on Zuckerberg's private security in just three years, but that reportedly came as the family's foundation was pumping millions into activist groups to support the defunding of police, according to a July report by the New York Post.

Chan Zuckerberg Initiative donated at least $5.5 million to liberal activist organizations tied to defunding, if not abolishment, of police, the Post said.

Jeffrey Rodack | editorial.rodack@newsmax.com

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold about $190 million worth of company stock in November, according to Securities and Exchange filings.
Tuesday, 05 December 2023 10:18 AM
