WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: mark rypien | nfl | commanders | redskins

Legendary Washington QB Doesn't Like Commanders Name

By    |   Friday, 13 September 2024 05:26 PM EDT

Mark Rypien, who won a Super Bowl MVP award playing for the then-Washington Redskins in 1992, said he does not like the new name Commanders for the team.

In an interview with Grant & Danny on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, Rypien said the team's new name, the Washington Commanders was not growing on him.

"It never will. I never played for the Commanders. I absolutely support the Commanders and what they're doing now. But I never played for them," Rypien, 61, said. "It's just this day and age now that we have to deal with. I just hope they don't lose the fact that we were 'Redskins.' That's all I played for. That's what I knew, and that's all we remember."

Rypien said he still considers himself a "Redskins legend" and not a "Commanders legend."

"I want to support these guys, this team, and get this Commanders football team back to playing the type of football the Redskins played back in our era," Rypien said.

Washington changed its name to the Washington Football Team after outcry over the "Redskins" name, considered a racial slur by many Native Americans in 2020. It adopted the Commanders name in 2022.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Mark Rypien, who won a Super Bowl MVP award playing for the then-Washington Redskins said he does not like the new name Commanders for the team.
mark rypien, nfl, commanders, redskins
198
2024-26-13
Friday, 13 September 2024 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved