Legendary Washington QB Doesn't Like Commanders Name

Mark Rypien, who won a Super Bowl MVP award playing for the then-Washington Redskins in 1992, said he does not like the new name Commanders for the team.

In an interview with Grant & Danny on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, Rypien said the team's new name, the Washington Commanders was not growing on him.

"It never will. I never played for the Commanders. I absolutely support the Commanders and what they're doing now. But I never played for them," Rypien, 61, said. "It's just this day and age now that we have to deal with. I just hope they don't lose the fact that we were 'Redskins.' That's all I played for. That's what I knew, and that's all we remember."

Rypien said he still considers himself a "Redskins legend" and not a "Commanders legend."

"I want to support these guys, this team, and get this Commanders football team back to playing the type of football the Redskins played back in our era," Rypien said.

Washington changed its name to the Washington Football Team after outcry over the "Redskins" name, considered a racial slur by many Native Americans in 2020. It adopted the Commanders name in 2022.