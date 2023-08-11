×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: washington redskins | native american indians

Native Americans Want 'Washington Redskins' Name Back

Native Americans Want 'Washington Redskins' Name Back
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 11 August 2023 12:43 PM EDT

The Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) is urging the new owners of the Washington Commanders to restore the football team’s original name, the Washington Redskins.

NAGA’s petition to “Reclaim the Name” has amassed 80,000 signatures in the past five days.

If the National Football Team owner doesn’t restore the Redskins name, warns Healy Baumgardner, NAGA president of global impact campaigns, the group will “encourage a national boycott similar to what happened with Anheuser-Busch, which is now down $27 billion.” Baumgardner is referring to the steep decline in the market capitalization of the Bud Light owner.

An investment group led by Josh Harris closed their deal to acquire the Commanders on July 21, 2023.

The Redskins changed the name of the team in 2020 following the nationwide protests against racial bias in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black American who died while being arrested by police.

The Native American Indians’ petition emphasizes that the term Redskins is not derogatory. Quite the opposite, they say, “The name ‘Redskins’ carries deep cultural, historical and emotional significance—honoring the bravery, resilience and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture.”

What’s more, the Washington Redskins moniker resonated with fans, the petition says. The name change to Commanders “disorients the passionate fans,” the Native American Indian group says.

Restoring the name is not only the right thing to do, NAGA says, but it would create the opportunity for “meaningful dialogue, educational initiatives and collaborations with Native American communities.”

If NAGA is “once again met by closed doors and no open dialogue with the Commanders leadership or the executives,” the Native American Indians will call for a national boycott.

“WE WILL DO JUST THAT,” the group warns.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
The Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) is urging the new owners of the Washington Commanders to restore the football team's original name, the Washington Redskins.
washington redskins, native american indians
284
2023-43-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 12:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved