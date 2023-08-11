Native Americans Want 'Washington Redskins' Name Back

The Native American Guardians Association (NAGA) is urging the new owners of the Washington Commanders to restore the football team’s original name, the Washington Redskins.

NAGA’s petition to “Reclaim the Name” has amassed 80,000 signatures in the past five days.

If the National Football Team owner doesn’t restore the Redskins name, warns Healy Baumgardner, NAGA president of global impact campaigns, the group will “encourage a national boycott similar to what happened with Anheuser-Busch, which is now down $27 billion.” Baumgardner is referring to the steep decline in the market capitalization of the Bud Light owner.

An investment group led by Josh Harris closed their deal to acquire the Commanders on July 21, 2023.

The Redskins changed the name of the team in 2020 following the nationwide protests against racial bias in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a Black American who died while being arrested by police.

The Native American Indians’ petition emphasizes that the term Redskins is not derogatory. Quite the opposite, they say, “The name ‘Redskins’ carries deep cultural, historical and emotional significance—honoring the bravery, resilience and warrior spirit associated with Native American culture.”

What’s more, the Washington Redskins moniker resonated with fans, the petition says. The name change to Commanders “disorients the passionate fans,” the Native American Indian group says.

Restoring the name is not only the right thing to do, NAGA says, but it would create the opportunity for “meaningful dialogue, educational initiatives and collaborations with Native American communities.”

If NAGA is “once again met by closed doors and no open dialogue with the Commanders leadership or the executives,” the Native American Indians will call for a national boycott.

“WE WILL DO JUST THAT,” the group warns.