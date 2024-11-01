Trump Calls Cuban Apology in Row Over Women 'Worthless'

Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban apologized Friday for stating that former President Donald Trump never surrounds himself with "strong, intelligent women," but Trump called the apology "worthless."

During an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Thursday, Cuban, a surrogate for Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris, was asked about Trump not seeking former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's help with bolstering support from female voters.

"Donald Trump, you never see him around strong, intelligent women," Cuban said. "Ever. It's just that simple. They're intimidating to him. He doesn't like to be challenged by them. Nikki Haley will call him on his nonsense with reproductive rights and how he sees and treats and talks about women. I mean, he just can't have her around. It wouldn't work."

The comment drew outrage from several top female staffers within the Trump campaign as well as high-powered women in Congress, including Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., chair of the House Republican Conference, who labeled Cuban a "sexist disgrace." Trump called Cuban in a Truth Social post "a really dumb guy, who thinks he's hot stuff but he's absolutely nothing."

Cuban tried to clarify his remarks Thursday night, but reassessed the situation Friday in a post on X.

"When I said this during the interview, I didn't get it out exactly the way I thought I did," Cuban wrote. "So, I apologize to anyone who felt slighted or upset by my response. As I said, it wasn't about trump voters, supporters or employees. Current or former And, I set myself up for the 6 sec soundbite. No excuses. Can't nail every interview. My skin is thick enough.

"What bothers me though is that so many of the comments or media, in support of, or against me, has some level of insult attached to it. Not just here. But everywhere. I'm not blaming anyone. We are where we are. Here is hoping that changes at least a little bit in a week."

Trump took to Truth Social on Friday to say that Cuban's apology is "worthless."

"I've known him a long time," Trump wrote. "He's a bad guy, with major character flaws. He's also very weak and insecure, and will do and say anything for publicity. He was a staunch supporter of Crooked Hillary Clinton during her failed Campaign for President, and is now a supporter of Lyin' Kamala Harris, but that's only because I don't take his many phone calls anymore – Just don't have the time or inclination to do so.

"He can never recover from the horrible statement he made yesterday about a woman's strength and intelligence, but he is going to have to try, because what he said was totally unacceptable!"