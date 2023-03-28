Twitter Restricts Rep. Greene's Congressional Account

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., had her congressional Twitter account restricted for one week on Tuesday after posting a notice for the upcoming "Trans Day of Vengeance" rally.

The image in question is a poster highlighting an event supposed to take place on Saturday, April 1, by Our Rights D.C. Since Tuesday, the group's account has been locked, and the poster's contents have not been verified.

In an attempt to get past automatic filters, Greene deleted and reposted the notice several times, critiquing the potential event and its decision to frame it as a day of vengeance.

According to Ella Irwin, Twitter's trust and safety head, the platform has been reflexively deleting the picture over fears it could incite violence.

But even after adjusting her tweet to fit guidelines, Greene posted a screenshot on her personal account revealing that the official government account would have reduced functionality for seven days.

Irwin previously claimed earlier in the day that Twitter has "not applied any strikes to anyone. Just restricted the media."

A post from Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, that included the poster and was critical of its contents also appears to have been removed.

The move comes one day after three children and three adults were killed by a transgender shooter at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee.

Authorities said the 28-year-old suspect, Audrey Hale, was killed by police and believed to have held "some resentment for having to go to that school."