Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: Bragg Is Weaponizing Govt

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg warned House Republicans to stay out of New York City law enforcement Thursday, but Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax the Oversight Committee just cannot do that.

"You see, what we have happening in America today is weaponization of government," Green told Thursday's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "And this is an issue that Republicans in Congress care a lot about now.

"The real problem here is the Attorney Bragg from Manhattan. He's not concerned about Manhattan crime. He's not concerned about murders. He's not concerned about rapists. He's not concerned about all the awful crime that's happening to Manhattan and the taxpayers there who fund his salary and his office."

Congress has a role to play in oversight over politicized justice when it impacts federal politics and former President Donald Trump's campaign, as Bragg is doing, she said.

"He's concerned about using his office and abusing his power to please his big donor, George Soros, to go after President Trump, who's also the top Republican presidential candidate," Greene continued. "And that's where Congress comes in.

"You see, we are trying our best to stop the weaponization of government, because not only do we have people like this DA Bragg, we have the FBI and the Department of Justice going after parents that want to hold their school boards accountable, pro-life protesters who are having prayer vigils outside abortion clinics — and, of course, the never ending witch hunt against people who walked into the Capitol on Jan. 6."

