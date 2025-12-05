GOP Fumes as Marjorie Taylor Greene Misses Votes

Several House Republicans are voicing frustration with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., after she missed every vote this week, despite announcing in November that she intends to leave Congress in early January.

Greene — long a lightning rod within the House GOP and a frequent critic of both party leadership and, lately, President Donald Trump — said she would step down after Thanksgiving, a move she linked to deep dissatisfaction with Washington. But her decision to skip votes in the meantime has irritated some colleagues who say she still has a duty to fulfill.

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., who chairs the House Freedom Caucus, told The Hill he was disappointed in Greene.

"Someone who runs for an office and promises their constituents two years of service ought to serve those two years," Harris said. "But that's her choice."

Others who have clashed with Greene over the years put it more bluntly.

Rep. Randy Fine, R-Fla., who has sparred with her over Israel policy, said he's "not a fan."

"I'm glad she's leaving," he told the outlet. "Good riddance. I just wish she'd get it over with."

The Florida Republican argued that Greene has behaved in a "selfish" manner by announcing her resignation but delaying her official departure, which prevents a special election from being called.

"It's clear she never cared about the cause or the conservative movement," Fine added. "She just cares about herself."

A GOP lawmaker speaking anonymously told The Hill that showing up to vote is one of the fundamental responsibilities of the job.

"It appears Marjorie is no longer interested in taking care of that responsibility," the member said. "That's unfortunate."

Greene announced on Nov. 21 that she would resign Jan. 5 — just after reaching the five-year threshold to qualify for a congressional pension.

In her statement, she said she refused to be a "battered wife" to the political establishment and argued that "nothing gets better for the American people" regardless of shifting party control.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said after Greene's announcement that members should finish the terms they were elected to serve, barring illness, legal trouble, or personal crises.

With Greene absent, the GOP's already razor-thin majority becomes even more tenuous.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., can lose only three Republican votes on major bills if every Democrat opposes them. Without Greene present, that margin shrinks to two.

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla., acknowledged the challenge but said the conference would have to adapt.

"We always need every vote we can get," Hern told The Hill. "It'd be great if she was here. We don't know if she will be back next week. Don't know what she did this week. I mean, that's between her and her constituents."

Newsmax reached out to Greene's office for comment but did not receive an immediate response.