Marjorie Taylor Greene in Major Meltdown: Fears Assassination 'Like Charlie'

Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashed a rambling, profanity-laced Thanksgiving Eve tirade on X, tearing into Republican men and claiming she could be "assassinated like Charlie Kirk."

The unhinged Georgia Republican erupted after conservative commentator Mike Cernovich urged her to finish her congressional term, fulfill her pledge to the citizens that voted for her, instead of resigning in January.

"You need to serve out your full term," Cernovich wrote, triggering Greene's volcanic reply.

She fired back: "Oh I haven't suffered enough for you while you post all day behind a screen?"

Greene then escalated sharply and invoked Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk in one of her most shocking lines to date.

"Do I have to stay until I'm assassinated like our friend Charlie Kirk. Will that be good enough for you then?" she wrote.

"Sh*t posting on the internet all day isn't fighting."

She pushed again: "Get off YOUR a** and run for Congress."

"I fought harder than anyone in the real arena, not social media," she added.

"Put down your little pebbles and put your money where your mouth is."

The eruption comes just days after Greene stunned Washington by announcing she will resign from Congress on Jan. 5, 2026.

Greene, once a top MAGA firebrand, had been locked in a bitter feud with President Donald Trump in the weeks leading up to her resignation.

She claimed she stepped down to avoid making her district "endure a hurtful and hateful primary against me" by Trump.

Trump publicly blasted her as a "ranting lunatic," a "traitor," and a "disgrace" to the Republican Party.

Greene claimed his attacks were dangerous.

"This puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy," she wrote. "And it could ultimately lead to a harmful or even deadly outcome."

Her fury at Cernovich soon expanded into an even broader, more profane attack on Republican men, accusing them of treating her like a housewife who should be silent.

"Typical of Republican men telling a woman to 'shut up get back in the kitchen and fix me something to eat,'" she wrote on her congressional account.

She followed with her most widely shared line of the night: "F*** you in the sweetest most southern drawl I can enunciate."